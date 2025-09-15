Cleveland National Forest: Prescribed Burn - Highlight Reel

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/977421" width="800" height="450" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

Forest Service fire personnel conducted pile burns across thirty acres on Palomar Mountain in the Cleveland National Forest January 28-29, 2023.



The prescribed fire project, designed to support forest health and to protect nearby communities, was carried out by 30 firefighters from the Palomar Ranger District. Prescribed fire is one essential way to create fuel breaks around communities. Treated areas like the one on Palomar Mountain may help to slow the progress and intensity of future wildfire and can give wildland firefighters an opportunity to more safely engage.



When carrying out these fuel reduction treatments in forests, the safety of firefighters and nearby residents is paramount. On the day of a prescribed fire operation conditions are a prime consideration for fire managers in determining whether to implement a prescribed fire. If any of the weather conditions do not adhere to strict guidelines, then the operation is postponed to a date when conditions are more favorable. Some of those weather conditions include wind speed and direction, temperature, drought history/ recent precipitation, relative humidity and fuel moisture.