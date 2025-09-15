Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Cleveland National Forest: Prescribed Burn - Highlight Reel

    UNITED STATES

    01.29.2023

    Video by Andrew Avitt 

    USDA Forest Service

    Forest Service fire personnel conducted pile burns across thirty acres on Palomar Mountain in the Cleveland National Forest January 28-29, 2023.

    The prescribed fire project, designed to support forest health and to protect nearby communities, was carried out by 30 firefighters from the Palomar Ranger District. Prescribed fire is one essential way to create fuel breaks around communities. Treated areas like the one on Palomar Mountain may help to slow the progress and intensity of future wildfire and can give wildland firefighters an opportunity to more safely engage.

    When carrying out these fuel reduction treatments in forests, the safety of firefighters and nearby residents is paramount. On the day of a prescribed fire operation conditions are a prime consideration for fire managers in determining whether to implement a prescribed fire. If any of the weather conditions do not adhere to strict guidelines, then the operation is postponed to a date when conditions are more favorable. Some of those weather conditions include wind speed and direction, temperature, drought history/ recent precipitation, relative humidity and fuel moisture.

    Date Taken: 01.29.2023
    Date Posted: 09.18.2025 12:09
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 977421
    VIRIN: 230129-O-NM884-6936
    Filename: DOD_111304349
    Length: 00:11:00
    Location: US

    This work, Cleveland National Forest: Prescribed Burn - Highlight Reel, by Andrew Avitt, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    Prescribed Burn
    Cleveland National Forest

