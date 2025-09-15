Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Georgia National Guard members arrive to support JTF - DC

    MARYLAND, UNITED STATES

    09.17.2025

    Video by Tech. Sgt. Andrew Enriquez 

    113th Wing D.C. Air National Guard

    U.S. Army Soldiers from the Georgia Army National Guard (GAARNG) arrive aboard a U.S. Air Force C-130 aircraft at Joint Base Andrews, Md. to join the D.C. Safe and Beautiful Joint Task Force. The GAARNG is rotating with the South Carolina National Guard after 34 days of duty. The Citizen Soldiers and Airmen of the JTF-DC are dedicated in ensuring the community has a safe and secure environment for all those who live, work, and visit here.(U.S. Air National Guard video by Tech. Sgt. Andrew Enriquez)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 09.17.2025
    Date Posted: 09.18.2025 12:00
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 977418
    VIRIN: 250917-F-EZ983-2001
    Filename: DOD_111304334
    Length: 00:02:18
    Location: MARYLAND, US

    Joint Base Andrews
    National Guard
    Georgia National Guard
    DCSafe

