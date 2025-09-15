U.S. Army Soldiers from the Georgia Army National Guard (GAARNG) arrive aboard a U.S. Air Force C-130 aircraft at Joint Base Andrews, Md. to join the D.C. Safe and Beautiful Joint Task Force. The GAARNG is rotating with the South Carolina National Guard after 34 days of duty. The Citizen Soldiers and Airmen of the JTF-DC are dedicated in ensuring the community has a safe and secure environment for all those who live, work, and visit here.(U.S. Air National Guard video by Tech. Sgt. Andrew Enriquez)
|Date Taken:
|09.17.2025
|Date Posted:
|09.18.2025 12:00
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|977418
|VIRIN:
|250917-F-EZ983-2001
|Filename:
|DOD_111304334
|Length:
|00:02:18
|Location:
|MARYLAND, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, Georgia National Guard members arrive to support JTF - DC, by TSgt Andrew Enriquez, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
