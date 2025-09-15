Georgia National Guard members arrive to support JTF - DC

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/977418" width="800" height="450" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

U.S. Army Soldiers from the Georgia Army National Guard (GAARNG) arrive aboard a U.S. Air Force C-130 aircraft at Joint Base Andrews, Md. to join the D.C. Safe and Beautiful Joint Task Force. The GAARNG is rotating with the South Carolina National Guard after 34 days of duty. The Citizen Soldiers and Airmen of the JTF-DC are dedicated in ensuring the community has a safe and secure environment for all those who live, work, and visit here.(U.S. Air National Guard video by Tech. Sgt. Andrew Enriquez)