U.S. Participates in Iron Defender-25

U.S. M1A2 Abrams from 3rd Battalion, 8th Cavalry Regiment, 3rd Armored Brigade Combat Team, 1st Cavalry Division, Task Force Iron, with the AH-64 Apache helicopters assigned to 1st Battalion, 501st Aviation Regiment, Combat Aviation Brigade, 1st Armored Division, Task Force Iron, participate in Iron Defender-25 at Orzysz Training Area in Orzysz, Poland, Sept. 17, 2025. The purpose of large scale training events like Iron Defender-25 is to test the Polish Armed Forces and their NATO allies ability to deter and effectively defend the territory of Poland. (U.S. Army National Guard video by Spc. Dakota Bradford)
