Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    BROLL: WWII Veterans Share Stories of Market Garden with Dutch Students

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    NETHERLANDS

    09.17.2025

    Courtesy Video

    U.S. Army Europe and Africa     

    Word War II veterans share their stories of service and survival with Dutch schoolchildren in Groesbeek, Netherlands, on Sept. 18, 2025. The visit marked 81 years since Operation Market Garden and underscored the enduring importance of remembrance and reconciliation. (U.S. Air Force video by Staff Sergeant Isabell Nutt)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 09.17.2025
    Date Posted: 09.18.2025 11:24
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 977388
    VIRIN: 250918-F-VL365-1001
    Filename: DOD_111303863
    Length: 00:03:44
    Location: NL

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, BROLL: WWII Veterans Share Stories of Market Garden with Dutch Students, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    MarketGardenWWII
    MarketGardenWWII, StrongerTogether, WWII, Veterans, 82ndAirborne

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download