BROLL: WWII Veterans Share Stories of Market Garden with Dutch Students

Word War II veterans share their stories of service and survival with Dutch schoolchildren in Groesbeek, Netherlands, on Sept. 18, 2025. The visit marked 81 years since Operation Market Garden and underscored the enduring importance of remembrance and reconciliation. (U.S. Air Force video by Staff Sergeant Isabell Nutt)
|Date Taken:
|09.17.2025
|Date Posted:
|09.18.2025 11:24
|Location:
|NL
