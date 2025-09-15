SFC Kanae ACC Workforce Testimonial

The sun never sets on ACC. Listen to testimonials from ACC members, enlisted and civilian, supporting every combatant command. Today we learn how contracting NCOs support the Pacific Area of Responsibility with robust contract support.
|03.01.2025
|09.18.2025 10:02
|Package
|977387
|250918-A-JR991-1001
|DOD_111303861
|00:01:06
|US
|0
|0
