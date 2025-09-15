Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    E2B with 173rd Airborne Brigade (No sound)

    GRAFENWOEHR, BAYERN, GERMANY

    09.17.2025

    Video by Sgt. Kammen Taylor 

    7th Army Training Command

    U.S. Soldiers assigned to the 173rd Airborne Brigade compete in the Expert Physical Fitness Assessment (EFPA) while participating in the Expert Infantry and Expert Soldier Badge test, known as E2B, which tests Soldiers readiness and lethality, aiding in their individual development at Grafenwoehr Training Area, Germany, Sept. 18, 2025. The 173rd Airborne Brigade is the U.S. Army's Contingency Response Force in Europe, providing rapidly deployable forces to the U.S. European, African and Central Command areas of responsibility. Forward deployed across Italy and Germany, the brigade routinely trains alongside NATO allies and partners to build readiness and strengthen the alliance. (U.S. Army video by Sgt. Kammen Taylor)

    Date Taken: 09.17.2025
    Date Posted: 09.18.2025 09:22
    Category: B-Roll
    Location: GRAFENWOEHR, BAYERN, DE

    173rd Airborne Brigade
    EUCOM
    USArmy
    7ATC
    StrongerTogether
    E3BEurope

