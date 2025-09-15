U.S. Soldiers assigned to the 173rd Airborne Brigade compete in the Expert Physical Fitness Assessment (EFPA) while participating in the Expert Infantry and Expert Soldier Badge test, known as E2B, which tests Soldiers readiness and lethality, aiding in their individual development at Grafenwoehr Training Area, Germany, Sept. 18, 2025. The 173rd Airborne Brigade is the U.S. Army's Contingency Response Force in Europe, providing rapidly deployable forces to the U.S. European, African and Central Command areas of responsibility. Forward deployed across Italy and Germany, the brigade routinely trains alongside NATO allies and partners to build readiness and strengthen the alliance. (U.S. Army video by Sgt. Kammen Taylor)
|Date Taken:
|09.17.2025
|Date Posted:
|09.18.2025 09:22
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|977371
|VIRIN:
|250918-A-OI040-9235
|Filename:
|DOD_111303562
|Length:
|00:01:45
|Location:
|GRAFENWOEHR, BAYERN, DE
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, E2B with 173rd Airborne Brigade (No sound), by SGT Kammen Taylor, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
