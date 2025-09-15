Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Cobra Warrior 25-2 takes off

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    RAF LAKENHEATH, SUFFOLK, UNITED KINGDOM

    09.16.2025

    Video by Airman 1st Class Sierra Casteel 

    48th Fighter Wing

    The 492nd, 493rd and 495th Fighter Squadrons participate in Exercise Cobra Warrior 25-2 at RAF Lakenheath, England, Sept. 16, 2025. The Liberty Wing’s involvement in Cobra Warrior, the RAF’s largest exercise, increases our interoperability with NATO Allies and partners, improving our ability to employ a strategic force in theater. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Sierra Casteel)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 09.16.2025
    Date Posted: 09.18.2025 10:38
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 977370
    VIRIN: 250916-F-KS548-1001
    Filename: DOD_111303530
    Length: 00:01:55
    Location: RAF LAKENHEATH, SUFFOLK, GB

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 2
    High-Res. Downloads: 2

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Cobra Warrior 25-2 takes off, by A1C Sierra Casteel, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    RAF Lakenheath
    48th Fighter Wing
    F-15E Stike Eagle
    F-35A Lighning II
    Cobra Warrior

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download