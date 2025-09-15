Cobra Warrior 25-2 takes off

The 492nd, 493rd and 495th Fighter Squadrons participate in Exercise Cobra Warrior 25-2 at RAF Lakenheath, England, Sept. 16, 2025. The Liberty Wing’s involvement in Cobra Warrior, the RAF’s largest exercise, increases our interoperability with NATO Allies and partners, improving our ability to employ a strategic force in theater. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Sierra Casteel)
|Date Taken:
|09.16.2025
|Date Posted:
|09.18.2025 10:38
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|977370
|VIRIN:
|250916-F-KS548-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_111303530
|Length:
|00:01:55
|Location:
|RAF LAKENHEATH, SUFFOLK, GB
|Downloads:
|2
|High-Res. Downloads:
|2
