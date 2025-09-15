Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Yokosuka CPO Pinning Ceremony

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    JAPAN

    09.15.2025

    Video by Petty Officer 2nd Class Nicholas Rodriguez 

    AFN Yokosuka

    Commander Fleet Activities Yokosuka held a Chief pinning ceremony to promote selectees to the rank of chief, an E-7 in the U.S. Navy on 16 September, 2025.

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 09.15.2025
    Date Posted: 09.18.2025 01:02
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 977346
    VIRIN: 250916-N-HE057-1001
    Filename: DOD_111303021
    Length: 00:01:00
    Location: JP

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Yokosuka CPO Pinning Ceremony, by PO2 Nicholas Rodriguez, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Promotion Ceremony
    Navy
    CPO
    chief

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download