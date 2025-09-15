Commander Fleet Activities Yokosuka held a Chief pinning ceremony to promote selectees to the rank of chief, an E-7 in the U.S. Navy on 16 September, 2025.
|Date Taken:
|09.15.2025
|Date Posted:
|09.18.2025 01:02
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|977346
|VIRIN:
|250916-N-HE057-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_111303021
|Length:
|00:01:00
|Location:
|JP
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, Yokosuka CPO Pinning Ceremony, by PO2 Nicholas Rodriguez, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.