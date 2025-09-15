Guam National Guard members participates in Cyber Guam-25 Innovative Readiness Training (IRT) at Agat, Guam, June 17-27,2025. Our service members received hands-on training from experts, assisting Guam’s Office of Technology in safeguarding the Government of Guam’s vital infrastructure.
|Date Taken:
|06.30.2025
|Date Posted:
|09.17.2025 23:50
|Category:
|Interviews
|Video ID:
|977331
|VIRIN:
|250701-Z-XS820-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_111302962
|Length:
|00:01:30
|Location:
|GU
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
