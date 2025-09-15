Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Cyber Guam-25 Innovative Readiness Training (IRT)

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    GUAM

    06.30.2025

    Video by Staff Sgt. Josen Christian Munoz Pascual 

    Guam National Guard

    Guam National Guard members participates in Cyber Guam-25 Innovative Readiness Training (IRT) at Agat, Guam, June 17-27,2025. Our service members received hands-on training from experts, assisting Guam’s Office of Technology in safeguarding the Government of Guam’s vital infrastructure.

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 06.30.2025
    Date Posted: 09.17.2025 23:50
    Category: Interviews
    Video ID: 977331
    VIRIN: 250701-Z-XS820-1001
    Filename: DOD_111302962
    Length: 00:01:30
    Location: GU

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Cyber Guam-25 Innovative Readiness Training (IRT), by SSG Josen Christian Munoz Pascual, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Guam National Guard
    cyber

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download