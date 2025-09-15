A video briefly highlighting the U.S. Navy's TOPGUN and Nevada Dusty Plains in commemoration of the Navy's 250th birthday.
"Wings of Fire"
Lyric, Song and Music By Me ティモシー・クランデルード
I'm happy to create alternate versions—adjusting lyrics or music style—please note that this would necessitate re-editing the video and would affect the project timeline, as my editing process is closely tied to the music.
For edits, alt version, new hypevideos, or reprimand, scolding, chew outs, etc., please contact Timothy Klanderud at NAWDC
I've incorporated the terms TOPGUN and NAWDC once each within the video. All visual content is sourced from public domains or DVIDS releases from various agencies. Additionally, I've included COCO and Polar in the video. Also included some of the Houthis / Yemen conflict from CENTCOM.
Here is the:
Wings of Fire LYRICS (produced in-house)
[Verse]
Sky splits open burnin' trails of speed
Iron birds scream defying every need
Steel and sweat in the desert sun
Sharpened edge they call it TOPGUN
[Verse 2]
NAWDC stands where the brave ignite
Drillin' through the dark to perfect the fight
Pressure builds in the pulse of veins
Climbing higher through the roar and pain
[Chorus]
Flyin' faster wings of fire
Pushin' limits climbin' higher
Echoes thunder, never done
This is the way of the chosen one
[Verse 3]
Sweat drips down in the cockpit heat
Every moment counts no room for defeat
Spin the earth feel the engines hum
Through the chaos victory comes
[Bridge]
Eagles trained under burning skies
Legends forged where the future lies
With every crash every rise and fall
They stand their ground and answer the call
[Chorus]
Flyin' faster wings of fire
Pushin' limits climbin' higher
Echoes thunder, never done
This is the way of the chosen one.
|09.17.2025
|09.17.2025 21:50
|Video Productions
|977310
|250917-N-KF756-9733
|DOD_111302681
|00:04:01
|FALLON, NEVADA, US
|0
|0
This work, Navy 250 NAWDC TOPGUN Music HypeVideo, by Timothy Klanderud, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
