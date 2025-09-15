Navy 250 NAWDC TOPGUN Music HypeVideo

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



A video briefly highlighting the U.S. Navy's TOPGUN and Nevada Dusty Plains in commemoration of the Navy's 250th birthday.



"Wings of Fire"

Lyric, Song and Music By Me ティモシー・クランデルード



I'm happy to create alternate versions—adjusting lyrics or music style—please note that this would necessitate re-editing the video and would affect the project timeline, as my editing process is closely tied to the music.



For edits, alt version, new hypevideos, or reprimand, scolding, chew outs, etc., please call me at Timothy Klanderud at NAWDC x3799



I've incorporated the terms TOPGUN and NAWDC once each within the video. All visual content is sourced from public domains or DVIDS releases from various agencies. Additionally, I've included COCO and Polar in the video. Also included some of the Houthis / Yemen conflict from CENTCOM.



Here is the:

Wings of Fire LYRICS (produced in-house)



[Verse]

Sky splits open burnin' trails of speed

Iron birds scream defying every need

Steel and sweat in the desert sun

Sharpened edge they call it TOPGUN



[Verse 2]

NAWDC stands where the brave ignite

Drillin' through the dark to perfect the fight

Pressure builds in the pulse of veins

Climbing higher through the roar and pain



[Chorus]

Flyin' faster wings of fire

Pushin' limits climbin' higher

Echoes thunder, never done

This is the way of the chosen one



[Verse 3]

Sweat drips down in the cockpit heat

Every moment counts no room for defeat

Spin the earth feel the engines hum

Through the chaos victory comes



[Bridge]

Eagles trained under burning skies

Legends forged where the future lies

With every crash every rise and fall

They stand their ground and answer the call



[Chorus]

Flyin' faster wings of fire

Pushin' limits climbin' higher

Echoes thunder, never done

This is the way of the chosen one.