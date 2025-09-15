Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Navy 250 NAWDC TOPGUN Music HypeVideo

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    FALLON, NEVADA, UNITED STATES

    09.17.2025

    Video by Timothy Klanderud 

    Naval Aviation Warfighting Development Center (NAWDC)

    A video briefly highlighting the U.S. Navy's TOPGUN and Nevada Dusty Plains in commemoration of the Navy's 250th birthday.

    "Wings of Fire"
    Lyric, Song and Music By Me ティモシー・クランデルード

    I'm happy to create alternate versions—adjusting lyrics or music style—please note that this would necessitate re-editing the video and would affect the project timeline, as my editing process is closely tied to the music.

    For edits, alt version, new hypevideos, or reprimand, scolding, chew outs, etc., please call me at Timothy Klanderud at NAWDC x3799

    I've incorporated the terms TOPGUN and NAWDC once each within the video. All visual content is sourced from public domains or DVIDS releases from various agencies. Additionally, I've included COCO and Polar in the video. Also included some of the Houthis / Yemen conflict from CENTCOM.

    Here is the:
    Wings of Fire LYRICS (produced in-house)

    [Verse]
    Sky splits open burnin' trails of speed
    Iron birds scream defying every need
    Steel and sweat in the desert sun
    Sharpened edge they call it TOPGUN

    [Verse 2]
    NAWDC stands where the brave ignite
    Drillin' through the dark to perfect the fight
    Pressure builds in the pulse of veins
    Climbing higher through the roar and pain

    [Chorus]
    Flyin' faster wings of fire
    Pushin' limits climbin' higher
    Echoes thunder, never done
    This is the way of the chosen one

    [Verse 3]
    Sweat drips down in the cockpit heat
    Every moment counts no room for defeat
    Spin the earth feel the engines hum
    Through the chaos victory comes

    [Bridge]
    Eagles trained under burning skies
    Legends forged where the future lies
    With every crash every rise and fall
    They stand their ground and answer the call

    [Chorus]
    Flyin' faster wings of fire
    Pushin' limits climbin' higher
    Echoes thunder, never done
    This is the way of the chosen one.

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 09.17.2025
    Date Posted: 09.17.2025 21:50
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 977310
    VIRIN: 250917-N-KF756-9733
    Filename: DOD_111302681
    Length: 00:04:01
    Location: FALLON, NEVADA, US

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Navy 250 NAWDC TOPGUN Music HypeVideo, by Timothy Klanderud, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    250
    TOPGUN
    NAWDC
    TOPGUN Maverick
    Navy250
    Navy

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download