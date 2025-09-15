Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    U.S. Marines stationed overseas preform aerial training in the skies of Washington

    JOINT BASE LEWIS-MCCHORD, WASHINGTON, UNITED STATES

    08.30.2025

    Video by Lance Cpl. Erick Reyes 

    1st Marine Aircraft Wing   

    U.S. Marines with Marine Aerial Refueler Transport Squadron (VMGR) 152, Marine Aircraft Group 12, 1st Marine Aircraft Wing, participate in exercise Evergreen 25 at Joint Base Lewis-McChord, Washington, Aug. 23-30, 2025. Exercise Evergreen 25 allows VMGR-152 to conduct various training, including joint training with the U.S. Army and Air Force, to maintain the squadron’s high level of proficiency in supporting 1st MAW operations in the Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Lance Cpl. Erick Reyes)

    Date Taken: 08.30.2025
    Date Posted: 09.17.2025 20:53
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 977308
    VIRIN: 250830-M-ER001-1001
    Filename: DOD_111302626
    Length: 00:02:29
    Location: JOINT BASE LEWIS-MCCHORD, WASHINGTON, US

