    3rd MAW hosts FY26 chief pinning ceremony

    MARINE CORPS AIR STATION MIRAMAR, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES

    09.16.2025

    Video by Cpl. Renee Gray 

    3rd Marine Aircraft Wing

    U.S. Navy Sailors with 3rd Marine Aircraft Wing, conduct a Chief Petty Officer pinning ceremony at Marine Corps Air Station Miramar, California, Sept. 16, 2025. Established in 1960, the Chief Petty Officer pinning ceremony marks the culmination of a six-week initiation of team-building, physical, and leadership training that symbolizes the transition to new responsibilities and higher commitment for enlisted sailors. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Cpl. Renee Gray)

    Date Taken: 09.16.2025
    Date Posted: 09.17.2025 19:01
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 977297
    VIRIN: 250916-M-WW713-1001
    Filename: DOD_111302355
    Length: 00:02:26
    Location: MARINE CORPS AIR STATION MIRAMAR, CALIFORNIA, US

    Downloads: 1
    High-Res. Downloads: 1

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 3rd MAW hosts FY26 chief pinning ceremony, by Cpl Renee Gray, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

