3rd MAW hosts FY26 chief pinning ceremony

U.S. Navy Sailors with 3rd Marine Aircraft Wing, conduct a Chief Petty Officer pinning ceremony at Marine Corps Air Station Miramar, California, Sept. 16, 2025. Established in 1960, the Chief Petty Officer pinning ceremony marks the culmination of a six-week initiation of team-building, physical, and leadership training that symbolizes the transition to new responsibilities and higher commitment for enlisted sailors. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Cpl. Renee Gray)
|Date Taken:
|09.16.2025
|Date Posted:
|09.17.2025 19:01
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|977297
|VIRIN:
|250916-M-WW713-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_111302355
|Length:
|00:02:26
|Location:
|MARINE CORPS AIR STATION MIRAMAR, CALIFORNIA, US
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
