U.S., U.K., Dutch, and German leaders took part in a wreath-laying ceremony at Thompson Bridge in Grave, Netherlands, on Sept. 17, 2025. The ceremony honored the 82nd Airborne Division paratroopers who secured the crossing during Operation Market Garden in World War II. (U.S. Air Force video by Staff Sergeant Isabell Nutt)
|Date Taken:
|09.17.2025
|Date Posted:
|09.17.2025 18:07
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|977294
|VIRIN:
|250917-F-VL365-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_111302291
|Length:
|00:05:12
|Location:
|NL
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
This work, BROLL: Wreath-Laying Ceremony at Thompson Bridge, by SSgt Isabell Nutt, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
