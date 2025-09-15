BROLL: Wreath-Laying Ceremony at Thompson Bridge

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/977294" width="800" height="450" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

U.S., U.K., Dutch, and German leaders took part in a wreath-laying ceremony at Thompson Bridge in Grave, Netherlands, on Sept. 17, 2025. The ceremony honored the 82nd Airborne Division paratroopers who secured the crossing during Operation Market Garden in World War II. (U.S. Air Force video by Staff Sergeant Isabell Nutt)