    BROLL: Wreath-Laying Ceremony at Thompson Bridge

    NETHERLANDS

    09.17.2025

    Video by Staff Sgt. Isabell Nutt 

    U.S. Army Europe and Africa     

    U.S., U.K., Dutch, and German leaders took part in a wreath-laying ceremony at Thompson Bridge in Grave, Netherlands, on Sept. 17, 2025. The ceremony honored the 82nd Airborne Division paratroopers who secured the crossing during Operation Market Garden in World War II. (U.S. Air Force video by Staff Sergeant Isabell Nutt)

    Date Taken: 09.17.2025
    Date Posted: 09.17.2025 18:07
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 977294
    VIRIN: 250917-F-VL365-1001
    Filename: DOD_111302291
    Length: 00:05:12
    Location: NL

    AFN Europe
    StrongerTogether
    USAREUR-AF
    MarketGardenWWII
    OperationMarketGarden81

