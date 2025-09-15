Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    TacRAT 2025: range day

    CHARLESTON, SOUTH CAROLINA, UNITED STATES

    09.16.2025

    Video by Senior Airman Thomas Hansford 

    1st Combat Camera Squadron         

    TacRAT 2025 participants assigned to the 1st Combat Camera Squadron, conduct range day training at Charleston Police Department Weapons Range, South Carolina, Sept. 16, 2025. Combat Camera Airmen provide commanders with timely, accurate imagery that supports analysis, training, public information and historical record while documenting missions across air, sea and ground operations. (U.S. Air Force video by Senior Airman Thomas Hansford)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 09.16.2025
    Date Posted: 09.17.2025 17:59
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 977293
    VIRIN: 250916-F-AI717-9002
    Filename: DOD_111302270
    Length: 00:01:10
    Location: CHARLESTON, SOUTH CAROLINA, US

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, TacRAT 2025: range day, by SrA Thomas Hansford, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

