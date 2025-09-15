TacRAT 2025 participants assigned to the 1st Combat Camera Squadron, conduct range day training at Charleston Police Department Weapons Range, South Carolina, Sept. 16, 2025. Combat Camera Airmen provide commanders with timely, accurate imagery that supports analysis, training, public information and historical record while documenting missions across air, sea and ground operations. (U.S. Air Force video by Senior Airman Thomas Hansford)
|09.16.2025
|09.17.2025 17:59
|Package
|977293
|250916-F-AI717-9002
|DOD_111302270
|00:01:10
|CHARLESTON, SOUTH CAROLINA, US
|1
|1
This work, TacRAT 2025: range day, by SrA Thomas Hansford, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
