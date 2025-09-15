Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    The 1st Combat Camera Squadron begins exercise TACRAT 2025

    JOINT BASE CHARLESTON, SOUTH CAROLINA, UNITED STATES

    09.15.2025

    Video by Senior Airman Thomas Hansford 

    1st Combat Camera Squadron         

    U.S. Air Force Airmen assigned to the 1st Combat Camera Squadron, Joint Base Charleston, South Carolina conduct briefings, gear familiarization, litter carry training, and weapons cleaning as part of day one of exercise TACRAT 2025 at Joint Base Charleston, South Carolina, Sept. 15, 2025. Exercise TacRAT allows Combat Camera Airmen to obtain the skills needed to effectively capture timely, mission-essential imagery that supports commanders in battlefield analysis, training and operations worldwide. (U.S. Air Force video by Senior Airman Thomas Hansford)

    Location: JOINT BASE CHARLESTON, SOUTH CAROLINA, US

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, The 1st Combat Camera Squadron begins exercise TACRAT 2025, by SrA Thomas Hansford, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    1CTCS
    1st Combat Camera Squadron
    AFPAA
    AFFROGEN
    TacRat 2025

