U.S. Air Force Airmen assigned to the 1st Combat Camera Squadron, Joint Base Charleston, South Carolina conduct briefings, gear familiarization, litter carry training, and weapons cleaning as part of day one of exercise TACRAT 2025 at Joint Base Charleston, South Carolina, Sept. 15, 2025. Exercise TacRAT allows Combat Camera Airmen to obtain the skills needed to effectively capture timely, mission-essential imagery that supports commanders in battlefield analysis, training and operations worldwide. (U.S. Air Force video by Senior Airman Thomas Hansford)
|Date Taken:
|09.15.2025
|Date Posted:
|09.17.2025 17:49
|Category:
|Package
|Video ID:
|977289
|VIRIN:
|250915-F-AI717-9003
|Filename:
|DOD_111302202
|Length:
|00:00:52
|Location:
|JOINT BASE CHARLESTON, SOUTH CAROLINA, US
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
This work, The 1st Combat Camera Squadron begins exercise TACRAT 2025, by SrA Thomas Hansford, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.