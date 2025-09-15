The 1st Combat Camera Squadron begins exercise TACRAT 2025

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/977289" width="800" height="450" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

U.S. Air Force Airmen assigned to the 1st Combat Camera Squadron, Joint Base Charleston, South Carolina conduct briefings, gear familiarization, litter carry training, and weapons cleaning as part of day one of exercise TACRAT 2025 at Joint Base Charleston, South Carolina, Sept. 15, 2025. Exercise TacRAT allows Combat Camera Airmen to obtain the skills needed to effectively capture timely, mission-essential imagery that supports commanders in battlefield analysis, training and operations worldwide. (U.S. Air Force video by Senior Airman Thomas Hansford)