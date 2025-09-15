Vintage Iowa Air Guard A-7 Corsair goes on display

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



B-roll video shows Iowa National Guard Soldiers of Bravo Company, 171st Aviation Regiment transporting a U.S. Air Force A-7D Corsair II fighter jet static display of the 185th Air Refueling Wing, via airlift to Siouxland Freedom Park in South Sioux City, Nebraska, Sept. 16, 2025. The jet will remain at the park for public display.







Brig. Gen. Lawrence Christensen, retired, speaks about how he previously flew the plane on display and his experiences at the 185th Tactical Fighter Group. (U.S. Air National Guard video by Senior Master Sgt. (ret.) Vincent de Groot, Master Sergeant Oscar SanchezAlvarez and Staff Sgt. Tylon Chapman)