Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Vintage Iowa Air Guard A-7 Corsair goes on display

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    SOUTH SIOUX CITY, IOWA, UNITED STATES

    09.17.2025

    Video by Staff Sgt. Tylon Chapman and Master Sgt. Oscar SanchezAlvarez

    185th Air Refueling Wing, Iowa Air National Guard

    B-roll video shows Iowa National Guard Soldiers of Bravo Company, 171st Aviation Regiment transporting a U.S. Air Force A-7D Corsair II fighter jet static display of the 185th Air Refueling Wing, via airlift to Siouxland Freedom Park in South Sioux City, Nebraska, Sept. 16, 2025. The jet will remain at the park for public display.



    Brig. Gen. Lawrence Christensen, retired, speaks about how he previously flew the plane on display and his experiences at the 185th Tactical Fighter Group. (U.S. Air National Guard video by Senior Master Sgt. (ret.) Vincent de Groot, Master Sergeant Oscar SanchezAlvarez and Staff Sgt. Tylon Chapman)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 09.17.2025
    Date Posted: 09.17.2025 17:17
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 977283
    VIRIN: 250927-Z-KI557-1001
    Filename: DOD_111301939
    Length: 00:07:37
    Location: SOUTH SIOUX CITY, IOWA, US

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Vintage Iowa Air Guard A-7 Corsair goes on display, by SSgt Tylon Chapman and MSgt Oscar SanchezAlvarez, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    ASSOCIATED NEWS

    Vintage Iowa Air Guard A-7 Corsair goes on display

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    No tags found.

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download