    Meet Koko the Military Working Dog

    WRIGHT-PATTERSON AIR FORCE BASE, OHIO, UNITED STATES

    09.16.2025

    Video by Meghan Howard 

    88th Air Base Wing

    Koko, the 88th Security Forces Squadron newest Military Working Dog, goes through training scenarios with his handler, SSgt Zackery Leist.

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 09.16.2025
    Date Posted: 09.17.2025 16:32
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 977281
    VIRIN: 250916-F-HO052-8395
    Filename: DOD_111301922
    Length: 00:00:54
    Location: WRIGHT-PATTERSON AIR FORCE BASE, OHIO, US

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Meet Koko the Military Working Dog, by Meghan Howard, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    TAGS

