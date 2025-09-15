Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Iowa National Guard honor guard at Iowa Corn 350 (B-ROLL)

    NEWTON, IOWA, UNITED STATES

    08.03.2025

    Video by 1st Sgt. Jason Everett 

    Joint Force Headquarters - Iowa National Guard

    The Iowa National Guard Honor Guard supported the 2025 Iowa Corn 350 Cup Series race at Iowa Speedway in Newton, Iowa, on Saturday, Aug. 3, 2025. The video features the honor guard practicing and presenting the colors during the opening ceremony, along with scenes from race day at the speedway. The honor guard regularly participates in community events across the state to recognize and honor the service of U.S. military members. (U.S. Army National Guard B-Roll package by 1st Sgt. Jason Everett)

    Date Taken: 08.03.2025
    Date Posted: 09.17.2025 15:53
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 977277
    VIRIN: 250803-A-AY917-2080
    Filename: DOD_111301816
    Length: 00:04:57
    Location: NEWTON, IOWA, US

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Iowa National Guard honor guard at Iowa Corn 350 (B-ROLL), by 1SG Jason Everett, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Color Guard
    Iowa Speedway
    Iowa Corn 350
    Honor Guard
    Nascar
    Iowa Corn 350 Cup Series

