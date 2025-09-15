The Iowa National Guard Honor Guard supported the 2025 Iowa Corn 350 Cup Series race at Iowa Speedway in Newton, Iowa, on Saturday, Aug. 3, 2025. The video features the honor guard practicing and presenting the colors during the opening ceremony, along with scenes from race day at the speedway. The honor guard regularly participates in community events across the state to recognize and honor the service of U.S. military members. (U.S. Army National Guard B-Roll package by 1st Sgt. Jason Everett)
|Date Taken:
|08.03.2025
|Date Posted:
|09.17.2025 15:53
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|977277
|VIRIN:
|250803-A-AY917-2080
|Filename:
|DOD_111301816
|Length:
|00:04:57
|Location:
|NEWTON, IOWA, US
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
This work, Iowa National Guard honor guard at Iowa Corn 350 (B-ROLL), by 1SG Jason Everett, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
