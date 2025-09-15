Fort Hood Fight Night: Return 2 the Ring Visual Assets

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Fort Hood Fight Night: Return 2 the Ring was hosted by Fort Hood MWR, U.S. Army Fort Hood, and III Armored Corps on Sept. 12, 2025, at Abrams Fitness Center. Sixteen Soldiers from across the installation competed in bouts of up to three 2-minute rounds.



Participating boxers included: Spc. Jose Perez (3CR), PV2 Raul Gonzalez (1CD), 2nd Lt. Sharnae Harmon (36EN), Sgt. Ashley Ferreiro (13ACSC), Sgt. Broderick Spear (1CD), Spc. Michael Eronini (1CD), Pfc. Chester Plummer (69ADA), Sfc. Roberto Carrasco (1CD), Cpt. Tyler Thompson (69ADA), PV2 Royal Pierson (1CD), Spc. Darius Miller (1CD), Sgt. Reuel Stafford (48CBRN), Pfc. Vernon Jackson (1CD), Cpl. Zach Medina (1CD), and Spc. Edward Moseley (1CD).