Fort Hood Fight Night: Return 2 the Ring was hosted by Fort Hood MWR, U.S. Army Fort Hood, and III Armored Corps on Sept. 12, 2025, at Abrams Fitness Center. Sixteen Soldiers from across the installation competed in bouts of up to three 2-minute rounds.
Participating boxers included: Spc. Jose Perez (3CR), PV2 Raul Gonzalez (1CD), 2nd Lt. Sharnae Harmon (36EN), Sgt. Ashley Ferreiro (13ACSC), Sgt. Broderick Spear (1CD), Spc. Michael Eronini (1CD), Pfc. Chester Plummer (69ADA), Sfc. Roberto Carrasco (1CD), Cpt. Tyler Thompson (69ADA), PV2 Royal Pierson (1CD), Spc. Darius Miller (1CD), Sgt. Reuel Stafford (48CBRN), Pfc. Vernon Jackson (1CD), Cpl. Zach Medina (1CD), and Spc. Edward Moseley (1CD).
|Date Taken:
|09.12.2025
|Date Posted:
|09.17.2025 15:22
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|977268
|VIRIN:
|250912-O-IA164-9512
|Filename:
|DOD_111301671
|Length:
|00:00:12
|Location:
|FORT HOOD, TEXAS, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, Fort Hood Fight Night: Return 2 the Ring Visual Assets, by Christopher Davis, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.