Members from the 17th Training Wing participated in the POW/MIA Remembrance Ruck at the Louis F. Garland Department of Defense Fire Academy in honor of all Americans who are prisoners of war or still missing in action.
|Date Taken:
|09.17.2025
|Date Posted:
|09.17.2025 15:19
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|977267
|VIRIN:
|250917-F-CK819-1144
|Filename:
|DOD_111301667
|Length:
|00:01:28
|Location:
|GOODFELLOW AIR FORCE BASE, TEXAS, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, POW/MIA Remembrance Ruck at the Louis F. Garland DOD Fire Academy, by A1C Brian Lummus, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.