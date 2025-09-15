US Coast Guard Air Station Miami

Three U.S. Coast Guard Air Station Miami MH-65 Dolphin helicopters fly over Hard Rock Stadium in Miami, Florida, Sept. 14, 2025. Coast Guard members were recognized on the field for their service. (U.S. Coast Guard video by Petty Officer 3rd Class Jessica Walker)
|Date Taken:
|09.14.2025
|Date Posted:
|09.17.2025 14:54
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|977265
|VIRIN:
|250914-G-HW752-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_111301558
|Length:
|00:00:30
|Location:
|MIAMI, FLORIDA, US
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
No keywords found.