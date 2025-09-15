US Coast Guard Air Station Miami

Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    MIAMI, FLORIDA, UNITED STATES

    09.14.2025

    Video by Petty Officer 3rd Class Jessica Walker 

    U.S. Coast Guard Southeast District     

    Three U.S. Coast Guard Air Station Miami MH-65 Dolphin helicopters fly over Hard Rock Stadium in Miami, Florida, Sept. 14, 2025. Coast Guard members were recognized on the field for their service. (U.S. Coast Guard video by Petty Officer 3rd Class Jessica Walker)

    Date Taken: 09.14.2025
    Date Posted: 09.17.2025 14:54
    Location: MIAMI, FLORIDA, US

