National Preparedness Month: Emergency home prep in 5 steps

Airman 1st Class Charelaine Betancourt Vega, 778th Civil Engineer Squadron Emergency Management Operations specialist, explains how to prepare a home for emergencies like a fire or tornado at Robins Air Force Base, Georgia, Sept. 9, 2025. Betancourt Vega stressed the need to identify evacuation routes and safe spaces as part of National Preparedness Month, an annual campaign to educate and inform people on emergency readiness and planning in the event of a disaster or emergency. (U.S. Air Force video by Tomarius Roberts)