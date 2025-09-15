Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    National Preparedness Month: Emergency home prep in 5 steps

    ROBINS AFB, GEORGIA, UNITED STATES

    09.09.2025

    Video by Staff Sgt. Tomarius Roberts 

    78th Air Base Wing

    Airman 1st Class Charelaine Betancourt Vega, 778th Civil Engineer Squadron Emergency Management Operations specialist, explains how to prepare a home for emergencies like a fire or tornado at Robins Air Force Base, Georgia, Sept. 9, 2025. Betancourt Vega stressed the need to identify evacuation routes and safe spaces as part of National Preparedness Month, an annual campaign to educate and inform people on emergency readiness and planning in the event of a disaster or emergency. (U.S. Air Force video by Tomarius Roberts)

    TAGS

    Robins AFB
    National Preparedness Month
    emergency readiness
    778th CES

