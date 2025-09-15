Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Aircraft of America’s Show 2025

    SAN DIEGO, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES

    09.11.2025

    Video by Sgt. Santicia Ambriez-Stippey 

    Marine Corps Air Station Miramar

    This video was created to announce the aircrafts that will be performing during the 2025 Marine Corps Air Station Miramar’s Airshow at San Diego, Sept. 11, 2025. America’s Air Show showcases military and civilian aviation, honors service members, connects with the community and inspires future generations. Featured aircraft include the F/A-18 Hornet, F-35B and F-35C Lightning II, MV-22B Osprey, UH-1Y Venom, AH-1Z Viper, CH-53E Super Stallion, KC-130J Super Hercules, F-22 Raptor, C-17 Globemaster III, KC-135 Stratotanker, North American P-51D “Plum Crazy,” and the Extra 330 SC. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Sgt. Santicia Ambriez-Stippey)

    Date Taken: 09.11.2025
    Date Posted: 09.17.2025 16:13
    Location: SAN DIEGO, CALIFORNIA, US

    TAGS

    MCASMiramarAirShow
    aircraft
    aviation
    America's Airshow 2025
    Airshow2025

