Aircraft of America’s Show 2025

This video was created to announce the aircrafts that will be performing during the 2025 Marine Corps Air Station Miramar’s Airshow at San Diego, Sept. 11, 2025. America’s Air Show showcases military and civilian aviation, honors service members, connects with the community and inspires future generations. Featured aircraft include the F/A-18 Hornet, F-35B and F-35C Lightning II, MV-22B Osprey, UH-1Y Venom, AH-1Z Viper, CH-53E Super Stallion, KC-130J Super Hercules, F-22 Raptor, C-17 Globemaster III, KC-135 Stratotanker, North American P-51D “Plum Crazy,” and the Extra 330 SC. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Sgt. Santicia Ambriez-Stippey)