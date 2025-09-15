This video was created to announce the aircrafts that will be performing during the 2025 Marine Corps Air Station Miramar’s Airshow at San Diego, Sept. 11, 2025. America’s Air Show showcases military and civilian aviation, honors service members, connects with the community and inspires future generations. Featured aircraft include the F/A-18 Hornet, F-35B and F-35C Lightning II, MV-22B Osprey, UH-1Y Venom, AH-1Z Viper, CH-53E Super Stallion, KC-130J Super Hercules, F-22 Raptor, C-17 Globemaster III, KC-135 Stratotanker, North American P-51D “Plum Crazy,” and the Extra 330 SC. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Sgt. Santicia Ambriez-Stippey)
|Date Taken:
|09.11.2025
|Date Posted:
|09.17.2025 16:13
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|977257
|VIRIN:
|250911-M-WR744-1003
|PIN:
|921056
|Filename:
|DOD_111301321
|Length:
|00:00:15
|Location:
|SAN DIEGO, CALIFORNIA, US
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
This work, Aircraft of America’s Show 2025, by Sgt Santicia Ambriez-Stippey, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.