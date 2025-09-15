Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Ranger and Sapper Assessment Program

    FORT INDIANTOWN GAP, PENNSYLVANIA, UNITED STATES

    09.12.2025

    Video by Sgt. Kayden Bedwell 

    28th Infantry Division

    Spc. David Turlip, a cavalry scout with the 2nd Squadron, 104th Cavalry Regiment, 28th Infantry Division, Pennsylvania Army National Guard, talks about his experience during the Ranger and Sapper Assessment Program at Fort Indiantown Gap, Pennsylvania, Sept. 12, 2025. Soldiers participate in several events during this program, and are assessed by staff to determine whether they are ready to attend the U.S. Army's Ranger and Sapper Schools. (U.S. Army National Guard video by Sgt. Kayden Bedwell)

    Date Taken: 09.12.2025
    Date Posted: 09.17.2025
    Location: FORT INDIANTOWN GAP, PENNSYLVANIA, US

    28th Infantry Division
    Army National Gaurd
    Ranger and Sapper Assessment Program
    Pennsylvania National Guard
    Pennsylvania

