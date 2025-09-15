video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/977252" width="800" height="450" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

Spc. David Turlip, a cavalry scout with the 2nd Squadron, 104th Cavalry Regiment, 28th Infantry Division, Pennsylvania Army National Guard, talks about his experience during the Ranger and Sapper Assessment Program at Fort Indiantown Gap, Pennsylvania, Sept. 12, 2025. Soldiers participate in several events during this program, and are assessed by staff to determine whether they are ready to attend the U.S. Army's Ranger and Sapper Schools. (U.S. Army National Guard video by Sgt. Kayden Bedwell)