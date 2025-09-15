Maryland National Guard Conducts Last A-10 Flyover

A-10C Thunderbolt II pilots assigned to the 175th Wing Fighter Squadron, Maryland National Guard, conduct a flyover at M&T Bank Stadium in Baltimore, Sept. 14, 2025. The aircraft has conducted over 60 flyovers since the Baltimore Ravens' inaugural season in 1996. (Video by Chazz Kibler)
Title: Level Up
Artist: Giulio Cercato
Link: https://www.facebook.com/sound/collection/?sound_collection_tab=sound_tracks&asset_id=849342490718599&reference=artist_attr
|Date Taken:
|09.14.2025
|Date Posted:
|09.17.2025 13:22
|Category:
|Package
|Video ID:
|977250
|VIRIN:
|250914-N-OV020-7973
|Filename:
|DOD_111301143
|Length:
|00:01:07
|Location:
|BALTIMORE, MARYLAND, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
