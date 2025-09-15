Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Maryland National Guard Conducts Last A-10 Flyover

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    BALTIMORE, MARYLAND, UNITED STATES

    09.14.2025

    Video by Ensign Chazz Kibler 

    Maryland National Guard Public Affairs Office

    A-10C Thunderbolt II pilots assigned to the 175th Wing Fighter Squadron, Maryland National Guard, conduct a flyover at M&T Bank Stadium in Baltimore, Sept. 14, 2025. The aircraft has conducted over 60 flyovers since the Baltimore Ravens' inaugural season in 1996. (Video by Chazz Kibler)

    Title: Level Up
    Artist: Giulio Cercato
    Link: https://www.facebook.com/sound/collection/?sound_collection_tab=sound_tracks&asset_id=849342490718599&reference=artist_attr

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 09.14.2025
    Date Posted: 09.17.2025 13:22
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 977250
    VIRIN: 250914-N-OV020-7973
    Filename: DOD_111301143
    Length: 00:01:07
    Location: BALTIMORE, MARYLAND, US

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Maryland National Guard Conducts Last A-10 Flyover, by ENS Chazz Kibler, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    NFL
    Football
    airforce

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download