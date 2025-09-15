12th CAB SPIKE Non-Line of Sight (NLOS) Missile Live Fire Demonstration

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



USTKA, Poland - Two AH-64E Apache Guardian helicopters from the U.S. Army’s 12th Combat Aviation Brigade fires Spike Non-Line-of-Sight (NLOS) missiles during a landmark live-fire exercise at Ustka Range on August 27, 2025. This historic demonstration marked the first-ever European employment of the long-range precision munition, underscoring its extended reach, pinpoint accuracy, and lethal capability. The successful integration of Spike NLOS into U.S. Army aviation platforms represent a significant leap in joint interoperability and battlefield dominance, enhancing deterrence and readiness across NATO’s eastern flank. (U.S. Army video by Sgt. Scyrrus Corregidor)