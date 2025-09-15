Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    12th CAB SPIKE Non-Line of Sight (NLOS) Missile Live Fire Demonstration

    USTKA, POLAND

    08.26.2025

    Video by Sgt. Scyrrus Corregidor 

    AFN Bavaria

    USTKA, Poland - Two AH-64E Apache Guardian helicopters from the U.S. Army’s 12th Combat Aviation Brigade fires Spike Non-Line-of-Sight (NLOS) missiles during a landmark live-fire exercise at Ustka Range on August 27, 2025. This historic demonstration marked the first-ever European employment of the long-range precision munition, underscoring its extended reach, pinpoint accuracy, and lethal capability. The successful integration of Spike NLOS into U.S. Army aviation platforms represent a significant leap in joint interoperability and battlefield dominance, enhancing deterrence and readiness across NATO’s eastern flank. (U.S. Army video by Sgt. Scyrrus Corregidor)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 08.26.2025
    Date Posted: 09.17.2025 12:07
    Category: Newscasts
    Video ID: 977239
    VIRIN: 250828-A-MQ729-4223
    Filename: DOD_111300908
    Length: 00:01:00
    Location: USTKA, PL

    TAGS

    12th Combat Aviation Brigade
    AH-64E Apache Guardian
    USTKA TRAINING RANGE
    Non-Line of Sight Missile
    Non Line of Sight Missile System (NLOS)
    Historic Live Fire

