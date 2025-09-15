Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    End-of-Year closeout | Maj. Trumpfheller building a family legacy

    FORT SAM HOUSTON, TEXAS, UNITED STATES

    09.08.2025

    Video by Kassandra Burks 

    U.S. Army Mission and Installation Contracting Command

    Meet Maj. Charles Trumpfheller, a 900th Contracting Battalion/MICC-Fort Bragg contracting support officer with more than 17 years in the Army.
    Though this is his first role in contracting, he's no stranger to it. He stepmom and father also worked in the field. Now, he's building on that legacy.
    Watch as he shares what makes a successful end-of-year closeout.

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 09.08.2025
    Date Posted: 09.17.2025 12:17
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 977238
    VIRIN: 250908-O-HP256-9763
    Filename: DOD_111300906
    Length: 00:01:04
    Location: FORT SAM HOUSTON, TEXAS, US

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, End-of-Year closeout | Maj. Trumpfheller building a family legacy, by Kassandra Burks, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    MICC
    EOY
    Army
    Contracting for Soliders

