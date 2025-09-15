End-of-Year closeout | Maj. Trumpfheller building a family legacy

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Meet Maj. Charles Trumpfheller, a 900th Contracting Battalion/MICC-Fort Bragg contracting support officer with more than 17 years in the Army.

Though this is his first role in contracting, he's no stranger to it. He stepmom and father also worked in the field. Now, he's building on that legacy.

Watch as he shares what makes a successful end-of-year closeout.