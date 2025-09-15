Meet Maj. Charles Trumpfheller, a 900th Contracting Battalion/MICC-Fort Bragg contracting support officer with more than 17 years in the Army.
Though this is his first role in contracting, he's no stranger to it. He stepmom and father also worked in the field. Now, he's building on that legacy.
Watch as he shares what makes a successful end-of-year closeout.
|Date Taken:
|09.08.2025
|Date Posted:
|09.17.2025 12:17
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|977238
|VIRIN:
|250908-O-HP256-9763
|Filename:
|DOD_111300906
|Length:
|00:01:04
|Location:
|FORT SAM HOUSTON, TEXAS, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, End-of-Year closeout | Maj. Trumpfheller building a family legacy, by Kassandra Burks, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.