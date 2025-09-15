Staff Sgt. Stephen Escobar, Bravo Company 175th Infantry Regiment, Maryland Army National Guard talks about the Norwegian Sharpshooter Badge qualification at Blum Military Reservation, Glen Arm, Maryland August 9, 2025. The Norwegian Sharpshooter Badge is a foreign military award presented for outstanding marksmanship. (U.S. Army National Guard video by Staff Sgt. Tom Lamb)
