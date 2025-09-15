Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Tone from the Top - "What's Yours is Yours...And What's Not is Not"

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    MARIETTA, GEORGIA, UNITED STATES

    09.05.2025

    Video by Sgt. 1st Class James Braswell 

    124th Mobile Public Affairs Detachment

    U.S. Army Brig. Gen. Theodore Scott, commander of the Marietta-based 78th Troop Command, Georgia Army National Guard, discusses how finding clarity of purpose, trusting timing, and letting go with grace can prepare leaders for future opportunities. This is episode nine of the "Tone From The Top" series. (U.S. Army National Guard video by Sgt. 1st Class James Braswell)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 09.05.2025
    Date Posted: 09.17.2025 10:52
    Category: Series
    Video ID: 977228
    VIRIN: 250905-A-KE355-3292
    Filename: DOD_111300689
    Length: 00:02:46
    Location: MARIETTA, GEORGIA, US

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 1
    High-Res. Downloads: 1

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Tone from the Top - "What's Yours is Yours...And What's Not is Not", by SFC James Braswell, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    78th Troop Command
    Tone From the Top
    U.S. Army
    Army National Guard

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download