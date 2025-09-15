NAVAL STATION ROTA, Spain (Sept. 16, 2025) Naval Station (NAVSTA) Rota, Spain, celebrates a chief petty officer promotion ceremony, Sept. 16, 2025. NAVSTA Rota is a force multiplier, capable of promptly deploying and supporting combat-ready forces through land, air and sea, enabling warfighters and their families, sustaining the fleet and fostering the U.S. and Spanish partnership. (U.S. Navy video by Alejandra Tirapu Lucero)
|Date Taken:
|09.15.2025
|Date Posted:
|09.17.2025 09:49
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|977217
|VIRIN:
|250916-N-BO832-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_111300358
|Length:
|00:01:07
|Location:
|ROTA, ES
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
This work, NAVSTA Rota Chief Pinning Ceremony 2025 - social media reel, by Alejandra Tirapu Lucero, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
