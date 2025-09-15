Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Ohio National Guard hosts GuardCare 25 in Crawford County

    OHIO, UNITED STATES

    08.10.2025

    Video by Katherine Woodruff 

    Ohio National Guard Public Affairs

    The Ohio National Guard and the Ohio State Defense Force partnered with the Ohio Department of Health, Crawford County Board of Developmental Disabilities and other local community partners to provide healthcare service to Ohio citizens during GuardCare Weekend at the Tillium Event Center in Bucyrus, Ohio, Aug. 9-10, 2025. The annual event provides no-cost health services to Ohioans; including behavioral health services, blood lab work, dental treatment, immunizations, vision exams, and more. (U.S. Army National Guard video by Katherine Woodruff, Ohio National Guard Public Affairs)

    Date Taken: 08.10.2025
    Date Posted: 09.17.2025 11:01
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 977207
    VIRIN: 250810-Z-A3541-1001
    Filename: DOD_111300117
    Length: 00:01:45
    Location: OHIO, US

    This work, Ohio National Guard hosts GuardCare 25 in Crawford County, by Katherine Woodruff, identified by DVIDS

    Ohio Air National Guard
    Ohio
    Ohio National Guard
    health care
    Ohio State Defense Force
    Ohio Army National Guard

