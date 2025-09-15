Ohio National Guard hosts GuardCare 25 in Crawford County

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



The Ohio National Guard and the Ohio State Defense Force partnered with the Ohio Department of Health, Crawford County Board of Developmental Disabilities and other local community partners to provide healthcare service to Ohio citizens during GuardCare Weekend at the Tillium Event Center in Bucyrus, Ohio, Aug. 9-10, 2025. The annual event provides no-cost health services to Ohioans; including behavioral health services, blood lab work, dental treatment, immunizations, vision exams, and more. (U.S. Army National Guard video by Katherine Woodruff, Ohio National Guard Public Affairs)