B-52H Arrives to participate in RAF-led Cobra Warrior 25-2 exercise

Two U.S. Air Force B-52H Stratofortress aircraft arrive at RAF Fairford, England, Sept. 12, 2025. The arrival of the bombers and members of the 307th Bomb Wing, Barksdale Air Force Base, La., highlighted the 501st Combat Support Wing’s ability to support Cobra Warrior 25.2 operations. (U.S. Air Force video by Tech. Sgt. Jessica Avallone)
|Date Taken:
|09.11.2025
|Date Posted:
|09.17.2025 07:26
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|977203
|VIRIN:
|250912-F-KS661-1002
|Filename:
|DOD_111299991
|Length:
|00:02:43
|Location:
|RAF FAIRFORD, GB
|Downloads:
|2
|High-Res. Downloads:
|2
