    B-52H Arrives to participate in RAF-led Cobra Warrior 25-2 exercise

    RAF FAIRFORD, UNITED KINGDOM

    09.11.2025

    Video by Tech. Sgt. Jessica Avallone 

    501st Combat Support Wing

    Two U.S. Air Force B-52H Stratofortress aircraft arrive at RAF Fairford, England, Sept. 12, 2025. The arrival of the bombers and members of the 307th Bomb Wing, Barksdale Air Force Base, La., highlighted the 501st Combat Support Wing’s ability to support Cobra Warrior 25.2 operations. (U.S. Air Force video by Tech. Sgt. Jessica Avallone)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 09.11.2025
    Date Posted: 09.17.2025 07:26
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 977203
    VIRIN: 250912-F-KS661-1002
    Filename: DOD_111299991
    Length: 00:02:43
    Location: RAF FAIRFORD, GB

    This work, B-52H Arrives to participate in RAF-led Cobra Warrior 25-2 exercise, by TSgt Jessica Avallone, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

