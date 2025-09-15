Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    MRF-D 25.3: Marines execute Surge Series

    DARWIN, NORTHERN TERRITORY, AUSTRALIA

    09.14.2025

    Video by Cpl. Anita Ramos 

    Marine Rotational Force - Darwin

    U.S. Marines with Marine Rotational Force – Darwin 25.3 participate in a surge series of exercises consisting of Exercise Alon 25, Super Garuda Shield 25, and the embarkation of the expeditionary sea base USS Miguel Keith (ESB-5) throughout the Philippines, Indonesia, and Australia, from Aug. 15 to Sept. 12, 2025. MRF-D is an annual six-month rotational deployment to enhance interoperability with the Australian Defence Force and provide a forward postured crisis response force in the Indo-Pacific. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Cpl. Anita Ramos)(This video contains music from a USMC enterprise licensed asset from Universal Music Production: Arctic Excavation published by Killer Tracks and Soundcast Music, Ambition published by Killer Tracks, and Running From Me published by Hyperscore Productions / universalproductionmusic.com)

    Date Taken: 09.14.2025
    Date Posted: 09.17.2025 04:20
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 977194
    VIRIN: 250914-M-LQ016-1001
    Filename: DOD_111299763
    Length: 00:05:29
    Location: DARWIN, NORTHERN TERRITORY, AU

    Exercise Alon, SuperGarudaShield, USS Miguel Keith, Marines, MRF-D, FreeandOpenIndoPacific

