U.S. Marines with Marine Rotational Force – Darwin 25.3 participate in a surge series of exercises consisting of Exercise Alon 25, Super Garuda Shield 25, and the embarkation of the expeditionary sea base USS Miguel Keith (ESB-5) throughout the Philippines, Indonesia, and Australia, from Aug. 15 to Sept. 12, 2025. MRF-D is an annual six-month rotational deployment to enhance interoperability with the Australian Defence Force and provide a forward postured crisis response force in the Indo-Pacific. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Cpl. Anita Ramos)(This video contains music from a USMC enterprise licensed asset from Universal Music Production: Arctic Excavation published by Killer Tracks and Soundcast Music, Ambition published by Killer Tracks, and Running From Me published by Hyperscore Productions / universalproductionmusic.com)
|Date Taken:
|09.14.2025
|Date Posted:
|09.17.2025 04:20
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|977194
|VIRIN:
|250914-M-LQ016-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_111299763
|Length:
|00:05:29
|Location:
|DARWIN, NORTHERN TERRITORY, AU
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
This work, MRF-D 25.3: Marines execute Surge Series, by Cpl Anita Ramos, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.