    250909_SDB_Mishap Fire Drill_NEWS IN FOCUS

    GREECE

    09.08.2025

    Video by Seaman Seth Florez 

    AFN Souda Bay

    NAVAL SUPPORT ACTIVITY SOUDA BAY, Greece (Sept. 09, 2025) - Naval Support Activity (NSA) Souda Bay held an emergency response mishap fire drill on Sept. 09, 2025. NSA Souda Bay is an operational ashore installation that enables and supports U.S., Allied, Coalition, and partner nation forces to preserve security and stability in the European, African, and Central Command areas of responsibility. (U.S. Navy video by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Seth A. Florez)

    Date Taken: 09.08.2025
    Date Posted: 09.17.2025 02:17
    Location: GR

    Team Souda, Souda Bay, Crete, Greece, Navy Region Europe, Africa, Central (EURAFCENT)

