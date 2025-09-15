Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Marines recover simulated casualties during Rescue Flag 25-2

    MARINE CORPS AIR STATION IWAKUNI, YAMAGUCHI, JAPAN

    09.09.2025

    Video by Cpl. Chloe Johnson 

    1st Marine Aircraft Wing   

    U.S. Marines with Marine Medium Tiltrotor Squadron (VMM) 265, Marine Aircraft Group 36, 1st Marine Aircraft Wing, conduct simulated search and rescue operations during Rescue Flag 25-2 at Marine Corps Air Station Iwakuni, Japan, Sept. 9, 2025. This training exercise gave Marines of MAG-12 and MAG-36 the opportunity to utilize rescue tactics, procedures and equipment in a diverse set of simulated real-world search-and-rescue scenarios alongside U.S. Air Force and Japanese personnel. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Cpl. Chloe Johnson)

    Date Taken: 09.09.2025
    Date Posted: 09.17.2025 02:02
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 977184
    VIRIN: 250909-M-JN598-1001
    PIN: 250909
    Filename: DOD_111299575
    Length: 00:04:46
    Location: MARINE CORPS AIR STATION IWAKUNI, YAMAGUCHI, JP

    MAG12, harbor operations, loud, aircraft, rotor, deep blue sea

