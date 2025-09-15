Pier G Container Incident - First Commercial Vessel Transit

Drone footage of the first approved commercial vessel to transit through the safety zone Sept. 11, 2025 at the Port of Long Beach after several containers fell from a cargo vessel into the water Sept. 9, 2025. (Courtesy video by Port of Long Beach)
|09.11.2025
|09.16.2025 20:40
|B-Roll
|977170
|250911-G-ZZ999-4503
|DOD_111299295
|00:00:18
|LONG BEACH, CALIFORNIA, US
|1
|1
