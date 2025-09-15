Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Pier G Container Incident - First Commercial Vessel Transit

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    LONG BEACH, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES

    09.11.2025

    Video by Petty Officer 1st Class Loumania Stewart 

    U.S. Coast Guard District 11 PADET Los Angeles

    Drone footage of the first approved commercial vessel to transit through the safety zone Sept. 11, 2025 at the Port of Long Beach after several containers fell from a cargo vessel into the water Sept. 9, 2025. (Courtesy video by Port of Long Beach)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 09.11.2025
    Date Posted: 09.16.2025 20:40
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 977170
    VIRIN: 250911-G-ZZ999-4503
    Filename: DOD_111299295
    Length: 00:00:18
    Location: LONG BEACH, CALIFORNIA, US

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 1
    High-Res. Downloads: 1

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    No tags found.

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download