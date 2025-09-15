Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Navy Region Hawaii Chief Pinning Ceremony

    HONOLULU, HAWAII, UNITED STATES

    09.16.2025

    Video by Melvin J Gonzalvo        

    Commander Navy Region Hawaii

    Chief petty officers (CPO) receive their anchors during a pinning ceremony on Joint Base Pearl Harbor-Hickam, Sept. 16, 2025. The ceremony recognized 18 Sailors that were newly promoted to the rank of CPO. The CPO pinning ceremony is a Navy tradition that dates back to 1893, when the rank was established marking that transition of First Class Petty Officers to the rank of CPO, which is an E-7 enlisted rank. (U.S. Navy video by Melvin J. Gonzalvo)

    Date Taken: 09.16.2025
    Date Posted: 09.16.2025 19:26
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 977166
    VIRIN: 250916-N-KN989-1001
    Filename: DOD_111299190
    Length: 00:01:03
    Location: HONOLULU, HAWAII, US

    TAGS

    Chief Pinning
    CNRH
    Melvin J. Gonzalvo
    Hawaii
    Pearl Harbor
    CPO

