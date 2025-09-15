Navy Region Hawaii Chief Pinning Ceremony

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Chief petty officers (CPO) receive their anchors during a pinning ceremony on Joint Base Pearl Harbor-Hickam, Sept. 16, 2025. The ceremony recognized 18 Sailors that were newly promoted to the rank of CPO. The CPO pinning ceremony is a Navy tradition that dates back to 1893, when the rank was established marking that transition of First Class Petty Officers to the rank of CPO, which is an E-7 enlisted rank. (U.S. Navy video by Melvin J. Gonzalvo)