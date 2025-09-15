Navy Chief: NMCB-3 Chiefs Receive their Anchors

A video showcasing Seabees earning their Chief anchors on Naval Base Ventura County (NVBC) in Port Hueneme, California, Sept. 16, 2025. From seabed to space, the Navy delivers power for peace – always ready to fight and win alongside our Allies and partners. Naval Mobile Construction Battalion (NMCB) 3 is homeported in Port Hueneme, California, and is consistently training on high-quality construction, expeditionary logistics, and combat operations to support the U.S. and partner nations. (U.S. Navy video by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class August Clawson)
