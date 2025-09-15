Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Navy Chief: NMCB-3 Chiefs Receive their Anchors

    UNITED STATES

    09.16.2025

    Video by Petty Officer 2nd Class August Clawson      

    Naval Mobile Construction Battalion 3

    A video showcasing Seabees earning their Chief anchors on Naval Base Ventura County (NVBC) in Port Hueneme, California, Sept. 16, 2025. From seabed to space, the Navy delivers power for peace – always ready to fight and win alongside our Allies and partners. Naval Mobile Construction Battalion (NMCB) 3 is homeported in Port Hueneme, California, and is consistently training on high-quality construction, expeditionary logistics, and combat operations to support the U.S. and partner nations. (U.S. Navy video by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class August Clawson)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 09.16.2025
    Date Posted: 09.16.2025 18:28
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 977158
    VIRIN: 250916-N-VX022-1001
    Filename: DOD_111299033
    Length: 00:00:15
    Location: US

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Navy Chief: NMCB-3 Chiefs Receive their Anchors, by PO2 August Clawson, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

