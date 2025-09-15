78 Years of Airpower, Fueled by Airmen

The U.S. Air Force celebrates its 78th birthday Sept. 18, 2025. Airmen’s dedication, innovation, and excellence have fueled the mission since 1947. Behind every milestone and every victory are the people who make it possible — Airmen who fly, fight, and win. (U.S. Air Force video by Defense Media Activity - Air Force Production)
|Date Taken:
|09.16.2025
|Date Posted:
|09.16.2025 18:25
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|977157
|VIRIN:
|250916-F-AF000-3001
|Filename:
|DOD_111299027
|Length:
|00:00:30
|Location:
|ARLINGTON, VIRGINIA, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
