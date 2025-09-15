Fort Bliss Firefighters Conduct Live Burn Fire Training with Garrison Commander Participation

Fort Bliss firefighters conducted live burn training, inside Fort Bliss, Texas, Sep. 9, 2025. The objective of the training was to practice extinguishing real flames in a controlled, safe environment. The hands-on exercise is designed to enhance firefighter readiness and response capabilities. Fort Bliss Garrison Commander, Col. Michael Soyka, participated in the training. Soyka's intentions for partaking int the training was to gain firsthand insight into the physical demands and technical skills required of the firefighters.
(U.S. Army video by Crista V. Mack, Fort Bliss Garrison Public Affairs)
