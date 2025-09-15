908th CES completes restoration of Maxwell Air Force Base's Havens' Bridge

Members of the 908th Civil Engineer Squadron renovated Maxwell Air Force Base's Havens' Bridge from March 3, to Sept. 8, 2025. The renovations required members from the structural engineering section and the electrical engineering sections to work together as a team to make the bridge safe and useable for the base populace. (U.S. Air Force video by Senior Airman Kamiyah Burks)
