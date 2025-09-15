U.S. Marine Corps Women’s Rugby Team competes in 2025 Armed Forces Championship

U.S. Marine Corps Women’s Rugby Team compete during the 2025 Armed Forces Championship in Chula Vista, San Diego, Sept. 6, 2025. The Marine Corps Sports Program enables exceptional Marine athletes to compete in the AFC to promote goodwill through competitive sports across the service branches. (U.S. Marine Corps Photo by Lance Cpl. Nan Yang)
|09.06.2025
|09.16.2025 20:34
|B-Roll
|977143
|250906-M-YV233-1001
|DOD_111298727
|00:03:03
|US
|1
|1
