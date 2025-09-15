Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    U.S. Marine Corps Women’s Rugby Team competes in 2025 Armed Forces Championship

    UNITED STATES

    09.06.2025

    Video by Lance Cpl. Nan Yang 

    3rd Marine Aircraft Wing

    U.S. Marine Corps Women’s Rugby Team compete during the 2025 Armed Forces Championship in Chula Vista, San Diego, Sept. 6, 2025. The Marine Corps Sports Program enables exceptional Marine athletes to compete in the AFC to promote goodwill through competitive sports across the service branches. (U.S. Marine Corps Photo by Lance Cpl. Nan Yang)

    Location: US

    TAGS

    Rugby
    3rd MAW
    women’s rugby
    Marines
    sports

