1st Cavalry Division tests Switchblade 600 loitering munition as part of Pegasus Charge

1st Cavalry Division fields the new Switchblade 600 loitering munition system on Fort Hood, Texas, Sept. 15, 2025. Switchblade 600 represents the next generation of extended-range loitering munitions, delivering unprecedented RSTA support and featuring high-precision optics, over 40 minutes of loitering endurance, and an anti-armor warhead for engaging larger, hardened targets at greater distances. Loitering munition training is part of 1st Cavalry Division's "Pegasus Charge" transforming in contact initiative. (U.S. Army video by Spc. Julian Winston and Spc. Steven Day)