    UNITAS 2025 Opening Ceremony

    CAMP LEJEUNE, NORTH CAROLINA, UNITED STATES

    09.16.2025

    Video by Sgt. Eduardo Delatorre 

    U.S. Marine Corps Forces, South

    Marines from across the world participate the opening ceremony for Exercise UNITAS 2025 at Camp Lejeune, North Carolina, Sept. 15, 2025. UNITAS, which is Latin for “unity,” was conceived in 1959 and has taken place annually since first conducted in 1960. This year marks the 66th iteration of the world’s longest running annual multinational maritime exercise. The exercise trains forces in joint maritime operations that enhance tactical proficiency and increase interoperability with the presence of unmanned air, surface and submarine systems. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Sgt. Eduardo Delatorre)

    Date Taken: 09.16.2025
    Date Posted: 09.16.2025 17:48
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 977136
    VIRIN: 250916-M-AD648-1001
    Filename: DOD_111298541
    Length: 00:06:29
    Location: CAMP LEJEUNE, NORTH CAROLINA, US

    Downloads: 1
    High-Res. Downloads: 1

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, UNITAS 2025 Opening Ceremony, by Sgt Eduardo Delatorre, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    south america
    MARFORSOUTH
    warfighting
    UNITAS 2025
    MFSUNITAS25

