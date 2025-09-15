Marines from across the world participate the opening ceremony for Exercise UNITAS 2025 at Camp Lejeune, North Carolina, Sept. 15, 2025. UNITAS, which is Latin for “unity,” was conceived in 1959 and has taken place annually since first conducted in 1960. This year marks the 66th iteration of the world’s longest running annual multinational maritime exercise. The exercise trains forces in joint maritime operations that enhance tactical proficiency and increase interoperability with the presence of unmanned air, surface and submarine systems. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Sgt. Eduardo Delatorre)
|Date Taken:
|09.16.2025
|Date Posted:
|09.16.2025 17:48
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|977136
|VIRIN:
|250916-M-AD648-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_111298541
|Length:
|00:06:29
|Location:
|CAMP LEJEUNE, NORTH CAROLINA, US
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
This work, UNITAS 2025 Opening Ceremony, by Sgt Eduardo Delatorre, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.