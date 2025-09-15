U.S. Marines and marines with Infanteria de Marina (Spanish marine corps) participate in an individual skills event during Exercise UNITAS 2025 at Camp Lejeune, North Carolina, Sept. 15, 2025. UNITAS, which is Latin for “unity,” was conceived in 1959 and has taken place annually since first conducted in 1960. This year marks the 66th iteration of the world’s longest running annual multinational maritime exercise. The exercise trains forces in joint maritime operations that enhance tactical proficiency and increase interoperability with the presence of unmanned air, surface and submarine systems. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Sgt. Eduardo Delatorre)
|Date Taken:
|09.15.2025
|Date Posted:
|09.16.2025 17:48
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|977129
|VIRIN:
|250915-M-AD648-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_111298420
|Length:
|00:05:41
|Location:
|CAMP LEJUENE, NORTH CAROLINA, US
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
This work, UNITAS 2025 Individual Skills, by Sgt Eduardo Delatorre, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.