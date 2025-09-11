Firefighter discusses supporting Fort McCoy’s 2025 9-11 Memorial Run, Stair Climb

Firefighter/Emergency Medical Technician Brandon Perron with the Fort McCoy Directorate of Emergency Services Fire Department discusses carrying equipment on a 2.975-mile march during the 2025 Fort McCoy 9/11 Memorial Run and Stair Climb on Sept. 11, 2025, at Fort McCoy, Wis. Dozens of Soldiers, veterans, workforce members, family members, Wisconsin Challenge Academy cadets, and others lined up in the dark, early morning hours Sept. 11 to pay honor to the victims of the terrorist attacks of Sept. 11, 2001, on the United States as they participated in the event. The 2.975-mile run/1.34-mile walk started and ended in the parking lot of one of the new four-story barracks at Fort McCoy — the tallest buildings on post. The stair climb, which also was meant to resemble the firefighters climbing the stairs of the World Trade Center, also took place inside the barracks building. Nearly every participant also did the stair climb. (U.S. Army Video by Scott T. Sturkol, Public Affairs Office, Fort McCoy, Wis.)
|Date Taken:
|09.11.2025
|Date Posted:
|09.16.2025 16:03
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|977127
|VIRIN:
|250911-A-OK556-2699
|Filename:
|DOD_111298415
|Length:
|00:01:40
|Location:
|FORT MCCOY, WISCONSIN, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
