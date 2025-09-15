Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    III Armored Corps ILE Recruiting

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    FORT HOOD, TEXAS, UNITED STATES

    09.16.2025

    Video by Sgt. Gabriel Villalobos 

    III Armored Corps

    U.S. Army Majors assigned to the III Armored Corps describe their experiences being at Fort Hood post-Intermediate Level Education, Sept. 16, 2025. ILE is the U.S. Army's formal education program for senior captains and majors. (U.S. Army Video Production by Sgt. Gabriel Villalobos)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 09.16.2025
    Date Posted: 09.16.2025 15:38
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 977123
    VIRIN: 250916-A-SN477-1001
    Filename: DOD_111298251
    Length: 00:03:46
    Location: FORT HOOD, TEXAS, US

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, III Armored Corps ILE Recruiting, by SGT Gabriel Villalobos, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    ILE
    III Corps
    Fort Hood
    III Armored Corps

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download