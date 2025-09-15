Joint Counter-small Unmanned Aircraft Systems (C-sUAS) University Director U.S. Army Lt. Col. John Peterson and JCU Student U.S. Marine Corps 1st Lt. Jacob Ceglenski speak about the JCU at Fort Sill, Oklahoma, Aug. 20-21, 2025. (DoW video by U.S. Air Force Staff Sgt. Madelyn Keech)
|Date Taken:
|08.20.2025
|Date Posted:
|09.16.2025 15:07
|Category:
|Package
|Video ID:
|977118
|VIRIN:
|250827-D-FN350-1002
|Filename:
|DOD_111298171
|Length:
|00:01:05
|Location:
|FORT SILL, OKLAHOMA, US
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
This work, Drones 101: Welcome to the DOW’s Joint C-sUAS University, by SSgt Madelyn Keech, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
