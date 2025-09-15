Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Drones 101: Welcome to the DOW’s Joint C-sUAS University

    FORT SILL, OKLAHOMA, UNITED STATES

    08.20.2025

    Video by Staff Sgt. Madelyn Keech  

    Office of the Secretary of Defense Public Affairs           

    Joint Counter-small Unmanned Aircraft Systems (C-sUAS) University Director U.S. Army Lt. Col. John Peterson and JCU Student U.S. Marine Corps 1st Lt. Jacob Ceglenski speak about the JCU at Fort Sill, Oklahoma, Aug. 20-21, 2025. (DoW video by U.S. Air Force Staff Sgt. Madelyn Keech)

    Date Taken: 08.20.2025
    Date Posted: 09.16.2025 15:07
    Location: FORT SILL, OKLAHOMA, US

    Fort Sill
    Department of War
    JCU
    Joint C-sUAS University
    Joint C-sUAS

