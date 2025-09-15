U.S. Air Force Staff Sgt. Quentin McCray, 436th Civil Engineer Squadron fire station captain, Airman Nathaniel Westberg, 436th CES firefighter and Thomas Krass, 436th CES fire chief, discuss the legacy of the Fire House at Dover Air Force Base, Delaware, April 17, 2025. The three Team Dover members discuss different aspects of the firefighter life and share their personal stories during their time at Dover AFB. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Liberty Matthews)
|Date Taken:
|04.17.2025
|Date Posted:
|09.16.2025 15:08
|Category:
|Package
|Video ID:
|977117
|VIRIN:
|250417-F-HB412-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_111298168
|Length:
|00:03:40
|Location:
|DOVER AIR FORCE BASE, DELAWARE, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, Legacy of Fire, by A1C Liberty Matthews, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.