Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Legacy of Fire

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    DOVER AIR FORCE BASE, DELAWARE, UNITED STATES

    04.17.2025

    Video by Airman 1st Class Liberty Matthews 

    436th Airlift Wing

    U.S. Air Force Staff Sgt. Quentin McCray, 436th Civil Engineer Squadron fire station captain, Airman Nathaniel Westberg, 436th CES firefighter and Thomas Krass, 436th CES fire chief, discuss the legacy of the Fire House at Dover Air Force Base, Delaware, April 17, 2025. The three Team Dover members discuss different aspects of the firefighter life and share their personal stories during their time at Dover AFB. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Liberty Matthews)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 04.17.2025
    Date Posted: 09.16.2025 15:08
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 977117
    VIRIN: 250417-F-HB412-1001
    Filename: DOD_111298168
    Length: 00:03:40
    Location: DOVER AIR FORCE BASE, DELAWARE, US

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Legacy of Fire, by A1C Liberty Matthews, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Dover Air Force Base
    fire and emergency services
    436th Civil Engineer Squadron

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download