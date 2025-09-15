Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Oklahoma National Guard integrates drones with live training during Exercise Thunderstruck 2.0

    BRAGGS, OKLAHOMA, UNITED STATES

    09.13.2025

    Video by Sgt. 1st Class Christy Sherman 

    National Guard Bureau

    Oklahoma National Guard members use drones to monitor the battlefield and engage enemy systems during Exercise Thunderstruck 2.0 at Camp Gruber Training Center, Oklahoma, Sept. 12–13, 2025. The training combined drone operations with a UH-47 Chinook helicopter transport, tactical movement through wooded terrain, and trench clearance under simulated drone threats, showcasing how emerging technologies enhance lethality, improve survivability, and sustain readiness for future conflicts. (Army National Guard video by Sgt. 1st Class Christy L. Sherman)

    Date Taken: 09.13.2025
    Date Posted: 09.16.2025 15:07
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 977115
    VIRIN: 250913-A-AW306-9759
    Filename: DOD_111298151
    Length: 00:05:36
    Location: BRAGGS, OKLAHOMA, US

