Oklahoma National Guard members use drones to monitor the battlefield and engage enemy systems during Exercise Thunderstruck 2.0 at Camp Gruber Training Center, Oklahoma, Sept. 12–13, 2025. The training combined drone operations with a UH-47 Chinook helicopter transport, tactical movement through wooded terrain, and trench clearance under simulated drone threats, showcasing how emerging technologies enhance lethality, improve survivability, and sustain readiness for future conflicts. (Army National Guard video by Sgt. 1st Class Christy L. Sherman)
|Date Taken:
|09.13.2025
|Date Posted:
|09.16.2025 15:07
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|977115
|VIRIN:
|250913-A-AW306-9759
|Filename:
|DOD_111298151
|Length:
|00:05:36
|Location:
|BRAGGS, OKLAHOMA, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, Oklahoma National Guard integrates drones with live training during Exercise Thunderstruck 2.0, by SFC Christy Sherman, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.