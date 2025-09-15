Oklahoma National Guard integrates drones with live training during Exercise Thunderstruck 2.0

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Oklahoma National Guard members use drones to monitor the battlefield and engage enemy systems during Exercise Thunderstruck 2.0 at Camp Gruber Training Center, Oklahoma, Sept. 12–13, 2025. The training combined drone operations with a UH-47 Chinook helicopter transport, tactical movement through wooded terrain, and trench clearance under simulated drone threats, showcasing how emerging technologies enhance lethality, improve survivability, and sustain readiness for future conflicts. (Army National Guard video by Sgt. 1st Class Christy L. Sherman)